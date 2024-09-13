Tazé Moore's strong play in the Canadian Elite Basketball League has earned him another look in the NBA.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Portland Trail Blazers are signing the Vancouver Bandits shooting guard to a two-way deal.

Moore, 26, appeared in four games for the Blazers last season, as well as 22 for their G League affiliate, Rip City Remix.

A native of Memphis, Moore averaged 17.1 points on .470 shooting, 8.3 boards and 6.3 assists over 31.7 minutes a night in 19 games for the Bandits in 2024 to earn the Player of the Year nod.

The Bandits were defeated 97-95 in the CEBL Championship last month by the Niagara River Lions.