BOSTON (AP) — Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is available to play in Game 2 of Boston's Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the New York Knicks.

Porzingis, who didn’t play in the second half of Boston’s loss in Game 1 on Monday due to illness, was upgraded from probable to available about a half-hour before Wednesday night's game. Reserve Sam Hauser will not play after spraining his ankle in the series opener.

But Porzingis will not start Game 2. Instead, Boston will go with Al Horford at center, alongside Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Porzingis was 0 for 4 in 13 minutes of the first half in Game 1, with four rebounds and an assist. Hauser missed both of his shots in four minutes of action.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis has ongoing effects from an illness that sidelined him for a stretch of games late during the regular season.

___

