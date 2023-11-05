Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa will not play in Sunday's matinee against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

No Achiuwa for Wemby Mania today. Sounds like he’s got a shot to return in Dallas on Wednesday. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 5, 2023

Lewenberg adds that Achiuwa has a chance to return Wednesday when the Raptors visit the Dallas Mavericks.

The 24-year-old Achiuwa has played in three games this season, averaging 7.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.