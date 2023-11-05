Achiuwa to miss Raptors' meeting with Wembanyama, Spurs

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa will not play in Sunday's matinee against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg. 

Lewenberg adds that Achiuwa has a chance to return Wednesday when the Raptors visit the Dallas Mavericks

The 24-year-old Achiuwa has played in three games this season, averaging 7.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. 