The Toronto Raptors announced on Thursday evening that the younger brother of RJ Barrett has died.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, surrounded by his family, church and friends," said the Raptors and Canada Basketball in a shared statement.

"While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together. Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven."

The Raptors acquired RJ Barrett, a 23-year-old native of Toronto, from the New York Knicks in late December and he has appeared in 27 games this season for the team. Barrett has also represented Canada on the international stage numerous times, most recently helping them qualify for this summer's Olympics in Paris at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in September.

Barrett has been away from the team since playing the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

"During this difficult time, our family would like to ask for privacy but greatly appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers that we have been receiving. Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts," the statement concluded.