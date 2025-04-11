A.J. Lawson is sticking around in his hometown.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the Toronto Raptors are converting the 24-year-old guard's two-way deal into a two-year NBA deal.

Born in Toronto and raised in Brampton, Ont., Lawson is in his third NBA season and first with the Raptors, having signed a two-way deal last December.

The South Carolina product has appeared in 24 games for the team this season, averaging 8.8 points on .428 shooting, 3.2 boards and 1.2 assists over 18.0 minutes a night.

On Mar. 10 against the Wizards, Lawson scored 32 points, the highest-scoring game by a Brampton player in NBA history.

Prior to joining the Raptors, Lawson appeared in 57 games over the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.

The Raptors wrap up their season with a game on Friday night against the Mavericks and a Saturday afternoon date with the San Antonio Spurs.