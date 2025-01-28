Raptors' Dick named to NBA's Rising Stars Game

Toronto Raptors sophomore Gradey Dick has been named to next month's Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend.

The 21-year-old is averaging 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists alongside a 41.5 field goal percentage over 40 games, all starts, this season.

"He's tailed off a bit after a strong start to his second season, but has made significant strides as a sophomore," TSN's Josh Lewenberg said on X. "Well deserved. Reasonable chance he's the Raptors' only representative at all-star weekend."

Dick has taken a step forward in 2024-25 after averaging 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 60 games, including 17 starts, in his rookie season.

The Raptors selected Dick out of Kansas with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

NBA All-Star Weekend runs from Feb. 14-16.