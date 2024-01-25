Toronto Raptors starting point guard Immanuel Quickley is expected to miss Friday's game against Kawhi Leonard and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers due to a right thigh contusion.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that Quickley, who missed practice on Thursday, suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and has been sore the past few days.

Quickley has a right thigh contusion. Sustained the injury vs Memphis earlier this week and it’s been sore the last few days. He’s expected to miss tomorrow’s game vs the Clippers but will travel with the team on their upcoming 6-game road trip. He’s day to day for now. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 25, 2024

The 24-year-old is still expected to travel with the team on their upcoming six-game road trip which begins Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks.

Quickley, alongside guard RJ Barrett, was acquired from the New York Knicks late last month as part of the OG Anunoby trade.

Over 12 games with the Raptors, the fourth-year player is averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists with a 41.1 field goal percentage.

The Raptors have struggled as of late, dropping three straight games and eight of their last 10 to fall to 16-28 on the season.