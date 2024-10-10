Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has not been cleared for contact and won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Wizards in Washington.

The Raptors are hopeful Quickley will be cleared for contact soon and expect him to play in at least one of the team's final three preseason games.

Quickley, 25, averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 38 games with the Raptors last season after they acquired him and Canadian star RJ Barrett from the New York Knicks just days after Christmas.

The Kentucky product is set to enter his fifth season in the NBA after being selected 25th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2020 Draft.

Barrett, 24, will miss the remainder of the preseason after suffering a sprained right AC joint against the Wizards on Sunday.

The Raptors open the regular season on Oct. 23 against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.