The Toronto Raptors' injury troubles continued during Wednesday's season opener as guard Immanuel Quickley left the game with a right pelvic contusion.

Quickly suffered the injury late in the first half when he came down hard on his back after getting undercut by Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland, who was going for a rebound.

No Immanuel Quickley to start the 2nd half. Davion Mitchell takes his place. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 24, 2024

Quickly did not return to the court for the start of the third quarter.

The Raptors were already without RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Ja’Kobe Walter and Bruce Brown for Wednesday's home opener at Scotiabank Arena.

The 25-year-old Quickly signed a five-year, $162.5 million contract with the Raptors this summer after averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds with the team last season. Quickly, alongside Barrett, was acquiring from the New York Knicks a few days after Christmas.