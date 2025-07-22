TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors will be holding their training camp at the University of Calgary, the first time in franchise history the team will hold camp in Alberta.

The team will practice at Jack Simpson Gym from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with those sessions being closed to the public. The Raptors will have an open practice on Oct. 3.

Toronto will open pre-season action against Canadian Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 6 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The game will mark the seventh Canada Series game in Vancouver and the first since 2023, when the Raptors defeated the Sacramento Kings 112-99 at Rogers Arena. Tickets for the game will go on sale Aug. 27.

“It’s always an honour and a pleasure to get to return home to play basketball in Canada,” said Murray. “I’m excited for the opportunity for myself and my team to face off against the Raptors in front of the basketball-hungry fans of Vancouver. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“This will be the seventh time we’ve started our year with a preseason game in Vancouver, and we’re really excited to be back to tip off 2025-26,” said Raptors general manager Bobby Webster. “We love the vibe, the city, the arena and especially the fans. Part of the experience is seeing the players on our young team realize how much support the Raptors have across Canada.

“It’s awesome – the realization that they play for a country, not just a city, is an important moment. It’s also really fun. We’re looking forward to being back.”

The Raptors will then face the Kings in Sacramento on Oct. 8, host the Boston Celtics on Oct. 10 at Scotiabank Arena and visit the Wizards in Washington on Oct. 12.

Toronto will close out its pre-season with a trip to Boston on Oct. 15 before welcoming the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 17.

This is the league’s 20th Canada Series game since 2012 and seventh time in Vancouver. The Raptors previously took on the Sacramento Kings in Vancouver in 2023 as they walked away with a 112-99 victory.