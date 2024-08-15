TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors open their 2024-25 campaign at home against Cleveland as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

The NBA released its regular-season schedule Thursday, with Toronto getting things going Oct. 23 against the Cavaliers. In another key early matchup, the Raptors host Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont., and the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 28.

The Raptors will first meet the defending NBA champion and Atlantic Division counterpart Celtics in Boston on Nov. 16. Toronto first hosts Boston on Jan. 16 in the third of their four-game regular-season series.

Hamilton's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Montreal's Lu Dort lead the Oklahoma City Thunder into Toronto on Dec. 5.

The Raptors had a trying 2023-24 season that saw the team trade longtime forwards Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby and start anew with forward Scottie Barnes at the helm alongside guards RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., and Immanuel Quickley.

Toronto went 25-57 in the regular season, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference. It was the Raptors' first losing season since 2020-21 and second since 2012-13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.