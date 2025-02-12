Toronto Raptors shooting guard RJ Barrett appears ready to return to game action action after missing the last five games while in concussion protocol.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Barrett is no longer on the team's injury report and should be available for Wednesday's game against the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto.

Jakob Poeltl and Brandon Ingram remain out with their injuries.

Watch the Raptors host the Cavaliers tonight on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App with coverage beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

The 24-year-old Canadian is averaging 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists alongside a 47 field goal percentage over 41 games in 2024-25, his first full season with the Raptors after being acquired from the New York Knicks in December of last season.

The Raptors sit 13th in Eastern Conference with a 17-37 record and are coming off a road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.