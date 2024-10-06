Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett was forced to leave Sunday's preseason opener against the Washington Wizards in Montreal after suffering a right shoulder contusion in the first half.

The 24-year-old Toronto native is expected to be one of the Raptors' main offensive threats this season after he was acquired from the New York Knicks shortly after Christmas last season.

In 32 games with the Raptors in 2023-24, Barrett averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists alongside a .553 field goal percentage.

Barrett spent over four seasons in New York after the Knicks selected the Duke product third overall in 2019.

Barrett has also been an integral part of the Canadian men's basketball program over recent years, and represented the country at the Paris Olympics this summer.

The Raptors have missed the playoffs in two straight seasons for the first since 2011-2013. They finished fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 25-57 record last year, marking their lowest win total in a full 82-game season since posting a 22-60 record in 2010-11.

Toronto opens the regular season on Oct. 23 against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.