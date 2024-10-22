Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett will miss Wednesday's season opener against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers with a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason.

Barrett, 24, was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, but hasn't been cleared for contact.

The Mississauga, Ont., native averaged 21.8 points on 55.3 per cent shooting in 32 games as a Raptor last season after coming over in a mid-season deal with the New York Knicks.

Kelly Olynyk, Ja’Kobe Walter and Bruce Brown will miss Wednesday's game against the Cavs as well.