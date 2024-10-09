Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is expected to make his preseason debut on Friday against the Washington Wizards.

The fourth year player hasn't appeared in an NBA game since March 1 when he suffered a season-ending hand injury against the Golden State Warriors.

Barnes, 23, was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 60 games.

The Raptors selected Barnes fourth overall out of Florida State in 2021.

RJ Barrett will miss the remainder of the preseason due to a right shoulder injury suffered in the team's preseason opening win in Montreal on Sunday.

They begin the regular season at home on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.