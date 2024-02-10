The Toronto Raptors are signing free agent Justise Winslow to a 10-day contract after playing with the Raptors' G League team this season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors are also signing fellow G League player Mouhamadou Gueye to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent F Justise Winslow is signing a 10-day deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Winslow has been playing with the Raptors’ 905 G League team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2024

Winslow, 27, has appeared in 13 games for the Raptors 905, averaged 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists alongside a 50.3 field goal percentage.

Selected by the Miami Heat 10th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, Winslow averaged 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 344 career games with Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Winslow played 26 games with the Blazers last season.

The 25-year-old Gueye is averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game over 15 appearances with the 905 in 2023-24.

Gueye went undrafted and has not played a single NBA game.