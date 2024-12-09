For the second time this season, Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes has suffered an injury.

Barnes sprained his right ankle in the third quarter of Monday's home game against the New York Knicks and won't be able to return to game action.

The incident happened when Barnes landed on the foot of Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, and looked to be in severe discomfort on the floor. He eventually hopped to the dressing room without putting any weight on his right foot.

Barnes, 23, has already missed 11 games after suffering an orbital bone fracture in the fourth game of the season against the visiting Denver Nuggets.

When on the court, Barnes is putting together his best NBA season, averaging career highs in points (21), rebounds (8.7) and assists (7.8) while shooting 46.1 per cent from the field across 13 games.

Barnes had 15 points alongside five rebounds and three assists against the Knicks before leaving.

A fourth overall selection in 2021, Barnes was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season.