The Toronto Raptors centre forward Bruno Fernando on Tuesday.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg adds that Fernando's contract would have become fully guaranteed for the season on Tuesday. The move frees up a roster spot with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching.

Fernando, 26, has averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 17 games, including two starts, with the Raptors this season, his first in Toronto.

Fernando hasn't seen any game action in the New Year and played just 25 minutes in all of December.

The Maryland product was selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, making stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets before coming to the Raptors this season.

The Raptors are 8-28 on the season and sit third last in the Eastern Conference.