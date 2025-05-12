Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors are hoping luck will be on their side heading into Monday's NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

After posting a 30-52 record in 2024-25, the Raptors will have the seventh best odds (7.5 per cent) to capture the first overall pick and opportunity to draft Duke superstar Cooper Flagg.

The Utah Jazz (17-65), Washington Wizards (18-64) and Charlotte Hornets (19-63) share the best odds to win the lottery at 14 per cent.

Toronto cannot end up with the fifth or sixth picks. They have a 31.9 per cent to earn a top four selection and a 68.1 per cent of remaining at seven or dropping down further:

First overall pick: 7.5 percent

Second overall pick: 7.8 percent

Third overall pick: 8.1 percent

Fourth overall pick: 8.5 percent

Seventh overall pick: 19.7 percent

Eighth overall pick: 34.1 percent

Ninth overall pick: 12.9 percent

10th overall pick: 1.3 percent

The Raptors' odds of landing the top pick isn't high, but to looking back at last year's lottery results, the Atlanta Hawks won the first pick despite having the 10th-best odds at 3 per cent.

Raptors' Lottery History

The Raptors have won the Draft Lottery twice - first in 1996 and then again a decade later in 2006.

After their inaugural season in 1995-96, the Raptors won the 1996 Drafty Lottery, but were forced to surrender the first overall pick to the No. 2 team due to an expansion agreement made with the NBA.

This led the Philadelphia 76ers to select future Hall of Famer Allen Iverson first overall while the Raptors took Marcus Camby, who ended up playing just two seasons in Toronto.

The 1996 NBA Draft also featured Ray Allen going to the Milwaukee Bucks (via the Minnesota Timberwolves), Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers (via the Charlotte Hornets) and Canadian Steve Nash to the Phoenix Suns

Toronto finished the 2005-06 season with a 27-55 record, giving them them the fifth best odds to win the lottery. They did just that and proceeded to select Italian big man Andrea Bargnani first overall. Bargnani played seven seasons in Toronto, never living up to the lofty - and arguably unfair - expectations of his first pick status.

Over 15 entries in the NBA Draft Lottery, the Raptors have jumped up in the draft order on just three occasions and fallen four times.

Here's a full look back at the Raptors' draft lottery history.

Raptors at the NBA Draft Lottery Year Team Record Odds for No. 1 Pick Pre-Lottery Position Pick Result Pick Change Player Selected 1995 Expansion 0% * 7th 7 - Damon Stoudamire 1996 21-61 0% * 3rd 2 +1 Marcus Camby 1997 30-52 0% * 9th 9 - Tracy McGrady 1998 16-66 0% * 2nd 4 -2 Antawn Jamison (Traded for Vince Carter) 1999 23-27 0.7% 11th 12 -1 Alek Radojevic 2003 24-58 15.7% 3rd 4 -1 Chris Bosh 2004 33-49 3.7% 8th 8 - Rafael Araújo 2005 33-49 3.6% 7th 7 - Charlie Villanueva 2006 27-55 8.8% 5th 1 +5 Andrea Bargnani 2009 33-49 1.7% 9th 9 - DeMar DeRozan 2010 40-42 0.6% 13th 13 - Ed Davis 2011 22-60 15.6% 3rd 5 -2 Jonas Valanciunas 2012 23-43 3.5% 8th 8 - Terrence Ross 2021 27-45 7.5% 7th 4 +3 Scottie Barnes 2023 41-41 1% 13th 13 - Gradey Dick

* As an expansion team, the Raptors were ineligible to win the lottery for a number of years after entering the league in 1994-95. They won the 1996 Draft Lottery, but were forced to surrender the pick to the 76ers.

Potential Draft Selections for Toronto

The Raptors are currently in a rebuilding phase with their memorable run to the 2019 championship now in the rear-view mirror.

A player like Cooper Flagg would definitely accelerate their plan to be postseason contenders, but the chances of that happening is more of a dream than a reality, meaning the front office likely has their eyes on some other potential contributors.

Here's a look at who may go in the top 10, according to ESPN's list of 100 prospects.

1 - Cooper Flagg, SF/PF, Duke

19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 48.1 FG%

2 - Dylan Harper, PG/SG, Rutgers

19.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.0 APG, 48.4 FG%

3 - Ace Bailey, SG/SF, Rutgers

17.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 1.3 APG, 46% FG%

4 - VJ Edgecombe, SG, Baylor

15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, 43.6 FG%

5 - Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma

17.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.1 APG, 43.4 FG%

6 - Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

19.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.7 APG, 42.7% FG%

7 - Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois

15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.7 APG, 44% FG%

8 - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

8.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 0.5 APG, 71.2 FG%

9 - Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke

14.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 47.9 FG%

10 - Derik Queen, C, Maryland

16.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 1.9 APG, 52.6 FG%