The Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum are finalizing a five-year, $314 million super maximum contract extension through the 2029-30 season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This is now the largest deal in NBA history.

Tatum recently led the Celtics to the NBA championship where he averaged 25 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

In the regular season, he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 74 games.

The 26-year-old, who was drafted third overall by Boston in 2017, is a five-time All-Star with three All-NBA First Team honours.