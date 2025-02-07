The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a contract buyout with Ben Simmons, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Charania also reports that he is set to meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers Friday after the buyout process has been completed.

Simmons, 28, has averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 33 games played for Brooklyn this season.

The Australian forward is in his third season with the Nets after being included in the trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in Feb. 2022.

Drafted first overall by Philadelphia in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons has not eclipsed the 50-game mark in each of the last three seasons while dealing with injuries to his back, calf, and knee, among others.

More to come.