Canadian guard Ryan Nembhard agreed to a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday after going undrafted, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Nembhard, brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, played collegiately at Creighton before transferring to Gonzaga for his final two seasons.

The Newmarket, Ont., native averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and shot 43.2 per cent from the field in 134 games during his four-year college career.