Free agent guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has agreed to a four-year, $62 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, reports ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal includes a player option and a trade kicker.

Atlanta is sending a 2027 second-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves to complete the sign-and-trade agreement.

Alexander-Walker, a Toronto native, averaged 8.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged a career-best 25.3 minutes in 2024-25.

The 26-year-old was originally selected 17th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017 Draft. He has played 381 career games, scoring 9.4 points per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

More to come.