Report: Celtics finalizing three-team deal to get Porzingis from Wizards; Smart heads to Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. As part of a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston will send guard Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies, while Memphis will send guard Tyus Jones to the Wizards.

Additionally, the Wizards will acquire forward Danilo Gallinari and centre Mike Muscala from the Celtics in the deal.

As part of the trade, the Grizzlies are also sending 2023 (No. 25) and 2024 (via Golden State Warriors) first-round picks to the Celtics and the Wizards will receive the 35th pick in the 2023 draft from Boston.

Porzingis will opt-in to his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season as part of the deal.

The deal comes shortly after talks of a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers had fallen apart. The Celtics and Wizards were able to complete the trade prior to the midnight ET deadline for Porzingis to opt-in.

The original three-team deal would have sent Porzingis to the Celtics and guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers. The Wizards would receive forward Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey, and the No. 30 pick in this year's NBA Draft from the Clippers, along with Gallinari from the Celtics.

Porzingis, 28, has a career year last season, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 65 games. He was selected fourth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Smart, 29, averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists last season. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22 and was named to three All-Defensive teams.

Jones, 27, averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 80 games with the Grizzlies this season.