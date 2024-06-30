Chris Paul has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Paul, 39, was granted unrestricted free agency after being waived by the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, the same day he was due to have his $30 million salary guaranteed for next season.

The 12-time NBA All-Star averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists in 26.4 minutes with the Warriors after the team acquired him in a trade for Jordan Poole last offseason.

Originally drafted as the fourth overall selection in the 2004 NBA Draft, Paul will play for his seventh team after spending time with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and Warriors.