The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a contract with former Toronto Raptors centre Christian Koloko, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania adds that Koloko is expected to have an opportunity to earn a role on the Lakers frontcourt after he receives clearances from the NBA's fitness panel.

The 24-year-old was waived by the Raptors last season following the trade of Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

Koloko did not play in the 2023-24 season due to what the Raptors called a “respiratory issue.”

Drafted 33rd overall out of Arizona in 2022, Koloko appeared in 58 games with Toronto last season, making 19 starts.

He averaged 3.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.