Former Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Trent will re-unite with former Portland Trail Blazers teammate Damian Lillard.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg adds that bringing Trent back was not a priority for the Raptors but there was a path for it to happen prior to the draft but the money and timeline did not line up, resulting in Toronto walking away from the sharpshooter.

Trent, 25, averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 71 games with the Raptors last season. Trent's points-per-game average was his lowest since his second year in the league when he averaged 8.9 points with the Blazers. However, he drained nearly 40 per cent (39.3) of his 3-point attempts, his highest as a Raptor.

He is one of four players to record at least 500 3-pointers and 300 steals over the past three seasons, joining Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and fellow former Raptor Fred VanVleet.

The Duke University product is coming off a three-year, $51 million contract he signed with the Raptors 2021 that saw him make $18.56 million last season.

In 341 career games with the Raptors and Trail Blazers, the Columbus, Ohio native is averaging 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.5 3-pointers per game.

