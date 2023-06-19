Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Green won four NBA titles with the Warriors, the only franchise he has ever played for since being selected 35th overall in 2012 out of Michigan State.

The 33-year-old averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists with a career-high .527 shooting percentage from the field through 73 games last season.

A four-time NBA All-Star, he was Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA (2016, 2020).