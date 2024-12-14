The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a deal for guard Dennis Schroder and a second-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for De’Anthony Melton and three second-rounders, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports.

Schroder is averaging 18.4 points to go along with a career-high 6.6 assists in his first full season with the Nets since coming over in a trade from the Toronto Raptors last year.

The 31-year-old German guard is set for unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

More to come.