The Golden State Warriors expect Stephen Curry to miss at least one week with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

An exact return timeline will be based on how Curry responds to rehab with his first career muscle strain, sources said.

Curry suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Warriors' 99-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

He is likely to be out through at least Game 4 on Monday. After that, Game 5 would be on May 14, followed by Game 6 on May 18 and Game 7 on May 20.

Coach Steve Kerr had said after Tuesday's win that, because of the tricky nature of hamstring injuries, he and his staff would operate as if they would not have Curry for at least Thursday's Game 2.

"He's obviously crushed," Kerr said. "But the guys picked him up and played a great game, and obviously we're all concerned about Steph but it's part of the game."

After Curry scored on a driving 14-foot floater with 8:48 remaining in the second quarter, he could be seen grabbing at his left leg. He signaled to the bench to come out but remained in the game for 29 seconds before play was stopped. Curry then walked straight to the locker room, finishing the game with 13 points in 13 minutes.

"I think we all want [No.] 30 back, that is for sure," Jimmy Butler III said Tuesday. "But we want him to do his best for himself, best for our group. Until then, we can hold down the fort. I know we can."