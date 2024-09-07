Canadian guard Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, according to multiple reports.

He is now under contract with the team for $244 million through 2029.

The Kitchener, Ont. native averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a career-high 6.5 assists in 59 games last season.

Murray, 27, is the Nuggets' all-time franchise leader in made three-point shots and helped lead the club to it's first NBA title in the 2022-23 season.

He was selected seventh overall by the Nuggets in the 2016 NBA Draft and has averaged 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 469 career games.