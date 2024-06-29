Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell plans to exercise his $18.7 million player option and return to the club for next season, according to EPSN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old averaged 18.0 points, 63 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 76 games with the Lakers last season. In his second stint with the Lakers, the Ohio State product has started 86 of a possible 93 games since being re-acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 571 career games with the Lakers, Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets, Russell is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. He was named an All-Star while with the Nets in the 2018-19 season.

He was originally drafted second overall by the Lakers in the 2015 NBA Draft.