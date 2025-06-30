The Memphis Grizzlies and centre Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to agree on a five-year, $240 million maximum extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal includes a player option in the final year of the contract in 2029-30.

The 25-year-old is a three-time All-Defensive Team selection and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23, when he averaged 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocks per game.

Over his seven-year NBA career Jackson has averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career last season, scoring 22.2 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies selected Jackson Jr. fourth overall out of Michigan State in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Fellow Grizzlies star Ja Morant is also eligible to sign an extension with the club this summer.