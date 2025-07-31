The New York Knicks are set to sign Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal includes a player option for the 2029-30 season and a trade kicker.

The 28-year-old averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in New York last season, his first with the Knicks.

He was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets for a package including six first round picks.

