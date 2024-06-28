The New Orleans Pelicans are set to acquire point guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forward Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels and two first round picks, according to The Athletic's Sham Charania.

Murray, 27, averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 78 games with Atlanta last season. The seven-year veteran is a one-time All-Star (2021-22) and was named to the Second Team All-Defensive team in 2017-18.

In 472 career games with the San Antonio Spurs and Hawks, Murray has averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds to go along with 1.4 steals per game.

The Hawks originally acquired Murray from the Spurs in exchange for four first-round picks.

The Spurs selected him 29th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft

More to come.