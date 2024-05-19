The New York Knicks see two key players return to the lineup on Sunday as O.G. Anunoby and Josh Hart are both on course to play Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Anunoby has been out since Game 2 of the series due to a hamstring strain, while Hart was removed from the Knicks' Game 6 loss due to an abdominal strain.

Anunoby has averaged 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block per game in eight playoff games this season.

Hart has averaged 14.9 points, a team-leading 11.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in these playoffs