French prospect Noa Essengue completed a "secret workout" with the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The 18-year-old left Germany midway through the Basketball Budesliga (BBL) finals, with his club Ratiopharm Ulm up 2-1 over Bayern Munich in a best-of-five series.

"Essengue's pre draft process officially started Sunday," Givony writes. "He departed Ulm following Game 3 of the German league playoffs, landing in Toronto for a secret private workout before flying to New York for the green room participants' media day.

Through regular season and Euro Cup competition, the Orleans, France native averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.5 stocks while shooting 50.8 per cent from the floor, 25.9 per cent from distance, and 70.0 per cent from the charity stripe across 48 games.

Essengue was measured in at 6-foot-10 without shoes, 204 pounds, with a nearly 7-foot-1 wingspan.

A recent ESPN mock draft had Essengue going to the Raptors at ninth overall.

Toronto also holds selection No.39, which will take place on day two of the draft Thursday.