OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, $212.5 million contract to remain with the New York Knicks, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, the deal will include both a player option and a trade kicker.

Anunoby opted out of a $19 million player option earlier in the week to become a free agent.

The 26-year-old appeared in 23 regular season games for the Knicks after they acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30.

He averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for New York following the trade.

The London, England native was selected 23rd overall in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Raptors.

He spent parts of seven seasons with Toronto and averaged 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 395 games.