The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring centre Daniel Theis and draft compensation from the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reports that the Pelicans were $1.4 million over the luxury tax prior to making the deal. With Theis and his expiring $2.1 million contract off the books, New Orleans is now under the threshold.

Theis, 32, is averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 38 games played this season.

The Salzgitter, Germany native heads to Oklahoma City where he will join up with Canadian superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference-leading Thunder.

More to come.