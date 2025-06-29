The Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a contract buyout with centre DeAndre Ayton, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 26-year-old will become a free agent.

Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 40 games last season. He has spent the past two years with the Blazers after he was traded by the Phoenix Suns as part of a three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and landed Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic in Phoenix.

The Nassau, Bahamas, native has career averages of 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in seven seasons with the Suns and Trail Blazers.

