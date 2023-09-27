The Portland Trail Blazers are trading star guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, ending months of rumours and speculation about his future.

Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. https://t.co/Ge0H91AiIA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

Portland will receive guard Jrue Holiday, a 2029 unprotected first-round draft choice and unprotected pick swap rights in 2028 and 2030 from Milwaukee, as well as centre Deandre Ayton and forward Toumani Camara from the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns will receive centre Jusuf Nurkic, guard Keon Johnson and forward Nassir Little from Portland, as well as guard Grayson Allen from the Bucks.

The deal comes more than two months after Lillard asked for a trade out of Portland and ends an 11-year run with the franchise where he made seven all-star teams and averaged at least 30 points per game in two separate seasons.

Despite all the success, the Blazers have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. Before that, Portland reached the playoffs in eight straight years from 2014 to 2021 but seemed to hit their ceiling after losing in the Western Conference Final in 2019, falling in the opening round in both 2020 and 2021.

This led to speculation the past couple off-seasons that Lillard would become the latest NBA superstar to ask for a trade, though the Oakland native continued to pledge his loyalty to the Blazers franchise. However, Lillard finally changed his tune after the 2023 draft and asked for a ticket out of town as free agency opened on July 1.

Lillard is under contract through the 2026-27 campaign. He is due $45.6 million next season and about $63 million in the final year of the deal.

In 58 games last year, Lillard averaged a career-best 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game on .463 per cent from the field and .371 per cent from beyond the arc.

In addition to the seven all-star nods, Lillard is a seven-time All-NBA Team member, the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year, as well as a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team released in 2021.