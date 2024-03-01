Report: Raptors converting Freeman-Liberty's two-way contract to multi-year deal
Published
The Toronto Raptors are converting two-way guard Javon Freeman-Liberty to a new multi-year NBA deal, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Freeman-Liberty has averaged 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 21 games this season for Raptors 905 of the G League.
The 24-year-old has appeared in two games this season for the Raptors at the NBA level.
Freeman-Liberty signed a two-way deal with the Raptors after averaging 21 points for the Chicago Bulls during Vegas Summer League.