The Toronto Raptors are converting two-way guard Javon Freeman-Liberty to a new multi-year NBA deal, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Toronto Raptors are converting two-way guard Javon Freeman-Liberty on a new multiyear NBA contract, agents Keith Glass and Luke Glass told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Freeman-Liberty has averaged 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Raptors 905, now earns standard deal. pic.twitter.com/k3ertd2iQY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2024

Freeman-Liberty has averaged 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 21 games this season for Raptors 905 of the G League.

The 24-year-old has appeared in two games this season for the Raptors at the NBA level.

Freeman-Liberty signed a two-way deal with the Raptors after averaging 21 points for the Chicago Bulls during Vegas Summer League.