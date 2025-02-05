The Sacramento Kings are acquiring centre Jonas Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Valanciunas, 32, is averaging 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 49 games with the Wizards this season.

The 6-foot-11 centre joined the Wizards on a three-year, $30 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in the off-season.

Drafted fifth overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2011, Valanciunas has averaged 13.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 905 career games split between the Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Wizards.

Cissoko, 20, was acquired by the Kings, along with swingman Zach LaVine and five draft picks as part of a three-way deal that sent guards De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin to the San Antonio Spurs and forward Zach Collins, guard Tre Jones, and a draft pick to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 3.

He appeared in 17 games with the Spurs this season, averaging 1.3 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.

The 6-foot-8 forward was drafted 44th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 draft and has averaged 2.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 29 career games in San Antonio.