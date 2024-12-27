The Sacramento Kings are parting ways with head coach Mike Brown, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The club is expected to hire Doug Christie to be interim head coach. Christie has been an assistant coach with the team since 2021-22 and played in Sacramento for five of his 15 NBA seasons.

The Kings have started the season 13-18 and sit 12th in the Western Conference.

The team finished 46-36 last season but did not make the playoffs after losing to the New Orleans Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Brown was hired by the Kings in May 2022. He coached the team to their first playoff appearance since 2006 in his first season and was named the unanimous NBA Coach of the Year.

Brown compiled a 107-88 record in parts of two seasons as Kings head coach.

Christie, 54, played parts of five seasons with the Toronto Raptors and averaged 14.2 points per game.