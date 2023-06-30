The Toronto Raptors and free agent Dennis Schroder have agreed to a two-year deal worth $26M, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Dennis Schroder has agreed to a two-year, $26M deal with the Toronto Raptors, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The move comes in the wake of long-time Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet agreeing to a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets worth $130M.

The Germany-born point guard spent the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 66 games.

Originally a draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons (17th overall) in the 2013 NBA Draft, Schroder played five seasons with the Hawks before he was a part of a multi-team trade that landed him in Oklahoma City with the Thunder in 2018. Schroder was later traded to the Lakers in 2020.

Prior to his most recent stint in Southern California, the 29-year-old split the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics and the Rockets.

Across his 10 NBA seasons, Schroder has averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.