The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to acquire Canadian guard RJ Barrett, guard Immanuel Quickley and a second-round draft pick in exchange for forwards OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa, as well as guard Malachi Flynn, per multiple reports.

Anunoby, 26, has averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with the Raptors this season, his seventh with the team. The Raptors originally selected Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The native of London, United Kingdom was a member of the Raptors' 2019 NBA Championship team, and earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honours last season after he led the NBA in steals, with 1.9 per game.

Barrett, 23, is a native of Toronto, and is in his fifth season in the NBA after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.

Quickley was a member of the 2020-21 All-Rookie team, and has averaged 15.0 points per game off the bench for New York this season.

The Raptors lost 120-118 to the Boston Celtics on Friday to drop their record on the season to 12-19, 12th in the Eastern Conference. They battle the Detroit Pistons Saturday, who are in the midst of an NBA-record 28-game losing streak.

