Report: Raptors, Temple agree to one-year, $3.2M deal

The Toronto Raptors and free agent Garrett Temple have agreed on a one-year, $3.2 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Temple, 37, was waived on July 5 by the New Orleans Pelicans after two seasons with the team. He was acquired by the Pelicans via the sign-and-trade deal that sent Lonzo Bulls to the Chicago Bulls in 2021. 

In 2022-23, he averaged 2.0 points in 25 games. 

The Baton Rouge native has suited up for 11 NBA teams in 13 seasons, including the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Bulls and Pelicans. 