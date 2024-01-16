The Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers are in active trade talks that would send star forward Pascal Siakam to Indiana, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Developing: The Raptors and Pacers are in active talks on a trade centered on two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam for package that includes three first-round picks, league sources say.



Full details at @TheAthletic with @sam_amick: https://t.co/o925VL5r3g — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 17, 2024

Toronto would receive a package that includes three first-round picks with the two sides far along in the process but no agreement has been reached, according to Charania.

Siakam, 29, is in the final season of his four-year, $136.9 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 6-foot-8 forward has been the subject of trade rumours involving multiple teams throughout the season, but the subject of an extension in Toronto hasn't been ruled out.

Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this season.

The two-time all-star was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2020, the All-NBA Third Team in 2022, and helped the Raptors win the NBA championship in 2019.