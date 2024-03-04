The Toronto Raptors are signing forward Mouhamadou Gueye to a two-way deal and OKC Blue guard Jahmi'us Ramsey to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gueye, a 25-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., appeared in one game for the Raptors over a 10-day contract,

The Pitt product has played in 21 games for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season, averaging 14 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Ramsey, 22, is a former second-round pick of the Sacramento Kings. The Arlington, Va., native has averaged 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the G League this season.

The Athletic's Eric Koreen also reports that the Raptors waived Markquis Nowell to make room for Gueye.

The 24-year-old New Yorker made one appearance for the Raptors this season, scoring two points in four minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 15.

The signings come days removed from All-Star Scottie Barnes suffering a fractured hand on Friday forcing him to be ruled out indefinitely, compounded by centre Jakob Poeltl suffering a dislocated finger against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.