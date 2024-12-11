Further imaging has confirmed that Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

The team said Wednesday Barnes will be reevaluated in one week, with updates on his condition to follow as appropriate. According to multiple reports, Barnes is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Barnes suffered the injury in the third quarter against Knicks and did not return to game action. The incident happened when Barnes landed on the foot of Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, and looked to be in severe discomfort on the floor. He eventually hopped to the dressing room without putting any weight on his right foot. The Raptors fell to the Knicks, 113-108, for their third straight loss, dropping their record to 7-18.

Barnes, 23, has already missed 11 games after suffering an orbital bone fracture in the fourth game of the season against the visiting Denver Nuggets.

When on the court, Barnes is putting together his best NBA season, averaging career highs in points (20.6), rebounds (8.4) and assists (7.4) while shooting 46.1 per cent from the field across 14 games.

Barnes had 15 points alongside five rebounds and three assists against the Knicks before leaving.

A fourth-overall selection in 2021, Barnes was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season.